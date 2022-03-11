Watch: Dhinchak Pooja is back with 'Mujhe nahi jana school' song, video goes viral

Self-proclaimed singer Dhinchak Pooja had become an internet sensation with her cringe-worthy pop songs. Much popular for the ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’ song, and the recent release 'I'm a Biker', the young YouTuber is back with another beat.

Are you missing school? However, Dhinchak Pooja doesn't seem to. Her latest launched piece expresses unwillingness to go to one's school. Keeping aside all other concerns and mind boggling thoughts over why such a song has been created, hinting to avoid school or bunking classroom, the video is going viral on social media.

The ‘Dhinchak’ singer has been filmed singing to the Mujhe nahi jana school’ song, released earlier this month. The clip has no sooner gained over 90 K views, with likes and comments disabled.

In the music video, the singer takes no bus or van to travel to school, but chooses to ride over a camel while singing ‘mujhe nahi jana school, to tu kaahe bheje’. She is well dressed in a school uniform like attire and also carries a water bottle, bag on her back.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:03 PM IST