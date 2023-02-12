WATCH: Devastating earthquake in Turkey splits land in half at Hatay province

Twitter/Steve Hanke

Syria and Turkey were hit by an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that demolished thousands of buildings, killing more than 28,000 people and leaving millions homeless.

Apart from death and property loss, there has been serious damage to nature. A devastating video of the earth splintered into deep crevasses has gone viral on social media.

The video shows an aerial view of Turkey's Hatay province, where the earth has split in half and created giant 100 ft deep and 650 ft wide crevasses.

The devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake split the earth in half. Take a look at the giant 100 ft deep and 650 ft wide crevasse that the quake opened up in the province of Hatay, Turkey:pic.twitter.com/MEp2SZnj38 — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 11, 2023

The video was shared on Twitter by Steve Hanke, a US professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University. Hanke posted the video on February 12; the video has garnered 3.2 million views, and the tweet has more than 3,000 likes.

Read Also ON CAMERA: Two nurses protect babies in the neonatal ICU during the Turkey earthquake

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)