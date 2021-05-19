Watch: Desi parent's cute reaction after daughter surprises them with acceptance letter goes viral

iWe all enjoy being pleasantly surprised from time to time. Even more so if we receive it from someone whom we hold dear.

Earlier today, a Twitter user by the name of @jeeeverz, recorded her parents reaction after surprising them with her acceptance letter into an optometry school. She initially told them that the video would earn her extra credits . However they had no idea what was in store for them

In the video, the girl, named Gurjiv, asks her parents to read a piece of paper that she initially told them was a "tongue twister". However, on reading it their expression quickly changed from perplexity to that of elation after realizing that they were reading her acceptance letter.

“Woah! San Antonio, already?” her father exclaimed as he came to terms with his daughter's achievement. “What? You just had your interview today!” her mother remarked in astonishment. To which she replied "I got an email an hour later."