Watch: Cute cat tries pottery in viral video; netizens call it 'pawtery'

viral cat video | Twitter

Have you tried shaping some pots while dirtying your hands in the mud? Not a eww thing at all, many people do have a craze for ceramic and aesthetic pots, vases, and cups.

A recent pet-fun video shared on Twitter has attracted over 2.5 million views within hours of upload. The footage shows a cute cat experimenting with its pottery skills, which social media now calls 'pawtery.'

Watch:

Having watched the video where the cat participated in the artistic activity, a Twitter user shared a similar footage. In the user-uploaded video, we can see a cat interestingly having all eyes on the potter who is at work. Not sure, but it could be that this cute one initially learned the skill and then put its paws into the art, later shown in the recent 'pawtery' clip.

Aww... It's so cute that the cat is watching its owner doing the pottery! 🥺🥺😻💙 — Sarah Phillips (@SonicGamerGirl) September 21, 2022

As some might be aware that pottery is a business that hosts auction, selling and earning through it, netizens guessed that cat-based creations may go for a better price. Haha, that's not it, pet lovers on the microblogging website couldn't resist expressing their 'aww' feelings towards the adorable clip, they took to comment with paw-words.

Check some reactions: