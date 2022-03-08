Watch: Cute cat sips water in shower, video wins over 2 Million views

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keeps going viral on the internet.

In a video shared on Instagram by @cutecatsvideoss, we can see a cat enjoying the shower droplets in a bathroom. With its little tongue, the cute animal sips and lips water with eyes closed. During this act, the cat's moustache is seen standing evidently in joy and excitement. However, adding the animal's eye catchy gesture is the funny and apt background sound - 'kedilerin disleri'.

Since the video was shared on Instagram some days ago, it has gathered over 2 Million views, 142K likes and several comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:01 PM IST