 WATCH: Crocodile roams around at Goa street at night, scares away street dogs
The incident occurred at Margao Wholesale Fish Market on Saturday, April 22, late at night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Crocodile roams around at Goa street at night | Twitter

A crocodile was spotted roaming around the streets of Goa at night. The video of the crocodile has gone viral on social media.

The viral video was shared on Twitter by Goa News Hub, with a caption that says, "Crocodile was spotted at 10.30 pm at Margao Wholesale fish market on Saturday."

In the video, it can be seen that the crocodile is crossing the road at night, and the 2 street dogs run away after seeing it.

article-image
