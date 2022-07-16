Watch: Commuters drying clothes in Mumbai local train goes viral

Screengrab of the video |

Mumbai has witnessing continuous rainfall since the beginning of July. Commuters travelling in Mumbai's lifeline - local train sometimes face trouble during the monsoons as water gets logged on the tracks causing a delay in timings. The videos of the waterlogging are shared on Twitter as the commuters complain of the delay in services. But, a new video has gone viral on social media which shows clothes being dried inside a coach of a local train.

The video has been shared by Dadarmumbaikar handle on Instagram as the rains lead to inconveniences like clothes not drying etc.

The video was posted on Instagram two days ago with the caption, 'This can happen only in our Mumbai'. But the exact time of the video is not kis not known

As the monsoon in Mumbai throws the same challenges, it seems drying clothes inside the train under the fan is not a new thing. The city has been on an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for most of the days since 1 July.

Owing to the continuous rain in Mumbai early this week, many low-lying areas were flooded. The local train services on the Central Railways and Western Railways remained unaffected though the suburbab services on the Harbour lines were slow during the rain.

However, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), has declared a ‘Green alert’ (no rain warning) on Saturday and Sunday over Mumbai for the first time since the beginning of this month due to a gradual decrease in the intensity of rainfall.

The IMD has forecasted a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs for the next 48 hours along with strong winds which are likely to continue.