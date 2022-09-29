Watch: CM Mamata Banerjee performs dandiya raas in Kolkata

Viral video | Twitter

The festive season has already begun, and it's time for West Bengal to get ready for its most popular ritual, the Durga puja. CM Mamata Banerjee was seen grooving to the energetic beats at a Navratri night celebration. In a video that's gone viral, we can see her enjoying dandiya raas.

Watch video:

The video has been doing rounds on the internet, with multiple shares and likes. While some netizens appreciated her efforts to trying some steps, a few trolled the moves exhibited by the TMC leader.

On Wednesday, Banerjee also played dhak, a traditional drum-like instrument, during the inauguration of Suruchi Sangha Puja Pandal in Alipore, Kolkata. State Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had also joined her in playing the instrument.