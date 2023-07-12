VIDEO: Delhi Cop Caught By CBI Officials Taking ₹50,000 Bribe In Mangolpuri, Tries To Escape When Nabbed

New Delhi: Sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday caught two Delhi Police personnel accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from e-rickshaw parking contractors in Mongolpuri, Delhi. The CBI conducted a raid and arrested the cops identified as head constable Akshay and constable Anil, while reporting that one other policeman (Bhim Singh) involved in the matter went absconding. However, CCTV footage showing Singh being nabbed has surfaced online. WATCH VIDEO

The video shows Singh repeatedly trying to escape but CBI officials spoil his attempt and take him into custody. He would be produced before a court on Thursday, according to reports.

Probe underway

One of the police officers involved is reportedly a senior officer at the Mangolpuri police station, and the CBI investigation may also extend to the higher ranks. Currently, the CBI team is present at the Mangolpuri police station and is probing the matter.