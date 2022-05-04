Watch: Cat stands on two paws, drinks fresh cow milk in adorable video

Cats are many people's favorite pets, and it's easy to see why because they're so cute and adorable. They are not only adorable, but also very intelligent and clever. They know how to get people's attention.

In this viral video, the cat carefully observed and comprehended the man's act of milking the cow with his hands. She recognised an opportunity and pushed the man's hand with her own. Because the man understood what the cat was asking for, he gave the cow milk to the cat.

The adorable video of a cat asking for and drinking directly from a cow has gone viral, leaving netizens in awe of the cat. . The video has gotten a lot of attention, and people seem to enjoy the cute cat and its antics.

IAS Awanish Sharan posted this video. In Hindi, this video was captioned as "Just Need to Understand Everyone's Gestures.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 02:15 PM IST