Watch: Cadbury brings nostalgia by recreating iconic ad; netizens call it 'in sync with new India'

An entire generation remembers the iconic Cadbury ad wherein a cricketer hits the ball high and a young woman in the stadium, eating Cadbury, runs on to the field. Evading the cops, she goes on to the field and dances her heart out. As a country that worships cricket, we all loved the advertisement and it's etched in our memories forever.

Cadbury has now recreated the iconic advertisement keeping up with the changing times.

In the old advertisement, a male cricketer played and a woman rejoiced. In the 2021 version of the advertisement, a female cricketer hits a run and a man, eating Cadbury, runs onto the field and celebrates by dancing his heart out.

Watch the video here:

The video has taken Indians on a trip down the memory lane and hit them with sweet nostalgia. Many have loved the advertisement and have expressed how they loved the 'twist'.

One Twitter user wrote, "The best ad I have seen in yearsss! Awesome stuff Cadbury and Ogilvy. iconic forever!"

"Oh, this is such a beautiful turn to the story. Cadbury's iconic cricket ad gets a 2021 twist," said another.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:04 PM IST