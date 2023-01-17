WATCH: British PM Rishi Sunak hosts Pongal lunch in London | Twitter

London: The harvest festival of the Tamilians is being celebrated across the globe. The four-day celebration has seen wishes and greetings arrive from several religious leaders, politicians, cine celebs, and the people on the internet. A video doing rounds the internet shows foreigners enjoying a meal in a traditional Indian style, on the banana leaf, and the footage claims it to be a lunch hosted by British PM Rishi Sunak. Check viral video below:

So nice to see global citizens trying out our cuisine and style of serving



Pongal lunch hosted by PM Rishi Sunak in London.#whatsappfwd pic.twitter.com/CK20NnVCle — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) January 17, 2023

"I know how much this festival means to families across the country...Let me wish everyone here and around the world health, happiness and prosperity this Thai Pongal," the Indian-origin British PM can be heard saying in his video message during the festival season.

Rishi Sunak's Thai Pongal message; watch video:

