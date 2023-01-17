e-Paper Get App
A video doing rounds the internet shows foreigners enjoying a meal in a traditional Indian style, on the banana leaf, and the footage claims it to be a lunch hosted by British PM Rishi Sunak.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: British PM Rishi Sunak hosts Pongal lunch in London | Twitter
London: The harvest festival of the Tamilians is being celebrated across the globe. The four-day celebration has seen wishes and greetings arrive from several religious leaders, politicians, cine celebs, and the people on the internet. A video doing rounds the internet shows foreigners enjoying a meal in a traditional Indian style, on the banana leaf, and the footage claims it to be a lunch hosted by British PM Rishi Sunak. Check viral video below:

"I know how much this festival means to families across the country...Let me wish everyone here and around the world health, happiness and prosperity this Thai Pongal," the Indian-origin British PM can be heard saying in his video message during the festival season.

Rishi Sunak's Thai Pongal message; watch video:

article-image

