Watch: Bride's dance atop car cut short as speeding vehicle ploughs into revellers; one killed and others injured

For many, a wedding celebration ranks among some of the happiest days of their lives. But for one happy bride the revelry turned tragic rather quickly as a speeding vehicle left several family members injured and one dead. In horrifying visuals that have since gone viral, the woman in question can be seen dancing on a car enroute to the wedding venue.

The short clip however ends in chaos as a vehicle sends some of the revellers flying and injures others. While the video begins with a focus on the bride with her head and hands peeking through the sunroof of a car, it also captured the jarring impact, with the unknown individual taking the clip eventually moving away amid shocked sounds of horror.

According to an IANS report, the groom's cousin, Pramod Kumar 42, was killed in the accident. At least 12 others are believed to have been injured in the accident on Wednesday. Police had soon rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to a hospital. Some of them were later referred to another hospital in Meerut.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. And according to the groom, the group had been standing near the parking area, with the bride's car about to enter the banquet hall when the speeding car hit.