WATCH: Boys hostel canteen turns fight arena after VIT (Vellore) students thrash one another with plates and chair | Twitter

Vellore: A video showing a group of college students fighting in a hostel canteen has surfaced on the internet. In the viral footage, we can see boys thrashing one another with chairs as well as empty steel plates. The chaos reportedly comes from Vellore and hints to be a result of some bet.

Twitter handle 'Ghar Ke Kalesh' shared the video on the microblogging platform while stating that it shows a fight involving students of the Vellore Institute of Technology.

The visuals capture the young boys aggressively expressing their rage over one another. Without hesitation, they can be seen banging food plates on others' heads and beating them vigourously. The footage also shows a boy being entangled in a chair and being kicked to the floor after several slaps.

However, we can also see in the video that some students are unaffected by the flight, neither do they take efforts to stop the ruckus nor do they spice it up. Such boys were seen calmly enjoying their meal in the viral video.

(The video contains violence and may be disturbing) WATCH VIDEO:

Kalesh inside Hostel Mace b/w Boys Of VIT Vellore over betpic.twitter.com/LlSn8skYvh — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 5, 2023

