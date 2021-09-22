e-Paper Get App

Watch: #BoycottManyavar trends on Twitter after its advertisement questioning 'kanyadaan' goes viral

Dhea Eapen
Celebrity clothing brand Manyavar, has landed itself in boiling hot water ever since the release of a bridal campaign starring Alia Bhatt took place.

In the advertisement, Alia is seen speaking up against the traditional ritual of ‘Kanyadaan', which has given rise to a mix of reactions from netizens, out of which most of it are critical. Quite a few social media users were disappointed with the current bridal ad for questioning the age-old practise of 'Kanyadaan,' and criticised it as 'woke feminism.'

Alia Bhatt is shown in the commercial sitting in a mandap, while getting married and narrating what each one of her family members thinks of her and her marriage. Her monologue suggests her wondering why she is referred to as the 'other' and a temporary member of her family. She inquires, "is it possible for me to be donated? Why kanyadaan alone?"

Netizens on Twitter have questioned the ad-makers and the actress for the advertisement, after which several users even mentioned they would not make a purchase ever again.

Have a look at a few of the reactions below:

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:47 PM IST
