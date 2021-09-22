Watch: #BoycottManyavar trends on Twitter after its advertisement questioning 'kanyadaan' goes viral

Celebrity clothing brand Manyavar, has landed itself in boiling hot water ever since the release of a bridal campaign starring Alia Bhatt took place.

In the advertisement, Alia is seen speaking up against the traditional ritual of ‘Kanyadaan', which has given rise to a mix of reactions from netizens, out of which most of it are critical. Quite a few social media users were disappointed with the current bridal ad for questioning the age-old practise of 'Kanyadaan,' and criticised it as 'woke feminism.'

Alia Bhatt is shown in the commercial sitting in a mandap, while getting married and narrating what each one of her family members thinks of her and her marriage. Her monologue suggests her wondering why she is referred to as the 'other' and a temporary member of her family. She inquires, "is it possible for me to be donated? Why kanyadaan alone?"

Netizens on Twitter have questioned the ad-makers and the actress for the advertisement, after which several users even mentioned they would not make a purchase ever again.

Have a look at a few of the reactions below:

Advertisement

I wear Kurtas a lot. Never bought manyavar. Some of my cousins does. Even they have decided to boycott this brand after this ridiculous ad #BoycottManyavar — Chowkidar Ashwin Kumar (@hmashwinkumar) September 22, 2021

My marriage is coming to december , I was thinking to buy clothes for me and my family but by seeing this aid I ll not buy from @Manyavar_ #boycottmanyavar pic.twitter.com/0CBFgNqqqC — Ashish Jaiswal (@AshishJ61024633) September 22, 2021

These people don't understand the Hindu ritual#BoycottManyavar — NISHI A (@nishia2409) September 22, 2021

Advertisement

would never buy Manyavar, they should apologize for the mistake they have done.#boycottmanyavar #BoycottAliabhatt — Vikash Agarwal (@vickyboyin) September 22, 2021

I just don’t understand why Indian actor and actress are participating in such ads and serials, which are demolishing Indian culture. #BoycottBollywood #boycottmanyavar — 𝘼𝙠𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙮 𝙂𝙤𝙨𝙬𝙖𝙢𝙞. (@akshaygoswami_) September 22, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:47 PM IST