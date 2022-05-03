Watch: Boy scores 1 out of 60 marks in test, flaunts it in a hilarious video

Marks don't seem to bother this boy. By his attitude, this boy in the viral video proves that marks are just a number. The video, which was published on Instagram, shows a student with his answer sheet, on which he received only one mark out of a possible 60. The fact that the student is pleased with his performance is what makes this video amusing.

This video has got a lot of attention and people are talking about his confidence. The confidence of the student is making the video stand out and funny.

The footage was uploaded on social media by the studentz__of_kl Instagram page.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 02:54 PM IST