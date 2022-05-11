Watch: Boy reacts to being able to see colours for first time, video goes viral

According to Color Blind Awareness, about 1 in 12 men, and 1 in 200 women experience color blindness. In such cases, special glasses are made for people which helps them see colours.

Recently, a video went viral in which a 12-year-old boy reacted after seeing colours for the first time.

In the video, a boy can be seen sitting in a classroom with his classmates and teachers. He removes his spectacles and wears special glasses and gets emotional for being able to see colors for the first time ever. He removes his glasses and wipes down the tears. People hug him and point him out to look at the periodic table. Then he compared his vision by repeatedly removing and wearing the glasses and continues to look around his surrounding. This video has left netizens teary-eyed.

This clip was uploaded by @Eleonora_ka_ on Twitter with a caption in the Greek language which loosely translates to, "This 12-year-old boy who has color blindness, sees colors for the first time in his life, thanks to special glasses. A unique experience for him, as evidenced by his emotion ... The things you take for granted... someone else is praying for."

Since posting this video has been watched 400k times and had received multiple retweets and comments.

Here's a look at the video:

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 08:02 PM IST