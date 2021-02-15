Watch: BJP, Shiv Sena members vandalise Bhopal restaurants on Valentine's Day, arrested

Valentine's Day is marked every year on February 14, with couples old and young celebrating with their loved ones. But for every person who is an ardent fan of the occasion, there is another who harbours a fervent dislike for it. And going by news reports, this can range from discontented murmurs to vandalism and violence.

Take the two incidents in Bhopal this year for example. Seventeen people, including a former BJP MLA, were arrested for allegedly indulging in vandalism in two separate incidents in the city on Valentine's Day. While one group busied themselves in trying to destroy a hookah lounge, the others shocked patrons at a restaurant with their bid to damage the eatery.

According to reports, a group of people with saffron towels wrapped around their necks, vandalised a hookah lounge located under Shyamla Hills police station limits. According to the police, they raised slogans of 'Jai Shriram' during the act. Talking to reporters, former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh said that hookah lounges were making the youths addicts and they have become "breeding grounds of Love Jihad".