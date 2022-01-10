Watch: Bizarre Chocolate pulav leaves internet aghast; 'bhai kyu?!' ask netizens

There is no dearth of bizarre food videos on the internet. Right from 'gulab-jamun samose' to 'Fanta gol-gappe,' social media platforms were full of videos of weird food combos last year. This year too, foodies are indulging in out of the box and never-heard before food experiments.

Recently, a video clip of a restaurant serving chocolate pulav has been doing rounds on the internet and has left social media users amused.

The viral clip shows a man pouring chocolate sauce on a plate full of pulav. He then mixes the pulav with the chocolate sauce and tries some of it. The reaction of the man, after tasting the weird dish, says it all.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called 'Spoons of Mumbai'. The name of the restaurant, however, has not been mentioned in the clip.

Watch Video:

Since being uploaded, over 2.7 lakh people have watched the weird food video. It has also attracted a plethora of reactions and comments from social media users.

"Why would you do that," a user said.

"Ary yaar," commented another one.

Check out other comments here:

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 04:36 PM IST