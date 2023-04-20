 Watch: Bear stuck in well dies after flawed rescue operation in Kerala's Vellanadu
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Bear stuck in well dies after flawed rescue operation in Kerala's Vellanadu

Watch: Bear stuck in well dies after flawed rescue operation in Kerala's Vellanadu

The bear is understood to have come searching for hens, but, what raised eyebrows was how the bear reached Vellanadu, which is located about 17 kms from the forest area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Bear stuck in well dies after flawed rescue operation in Kerala's Vellanadu | Representative Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: As a consequence of a major good-up on part of forest, police and the veterinarian, a bear that fell into a well in the suburban town of Vellanadu in the state capital district was taken out dead from the well on Thursday.

As per an IANS report, the incident occurred at the house of one Aravind at Vellanadu around Wednesday-Thursday midnight when they heard some sound coming from a well. Aravind rushed out of the house and was startled to see a bear inside the well.

watch rescue video here:

Read Also
WATCH: Thirsty bear at Bihar's Rajgir Zoo Safari spotted longing for water; video leaves animal...
article-image

Bear was 17km away from forest area

The bear is understood to have come searching for hens, but, what raised eyebrows was how the bear reached Vellanadu, which is located about 17 kms from the forest area. Locals say that even wild pigs are rarely spotted in the area.

The bear was spotted hanging on the ring of the well and had managed to stay afloat. But, things went awry during the rescue operation after a tranquilizer shot was fired by the local veterinarian.

Animal sank to the bottom of well after shot

Five minutes after the shot was fired, the bear sank to the bottom of the well. Soon three people went into the well, but they could not lift the animal and had to come out.

The officials then used pumps to lower the water level in the well and by 10.15 a.m. the fire brigade officials went down and put the bear in a net and pulled it out.

There appeared to be improper coordination in the rescue efforts as it was around 6.30 a.m. the local forest officials arrived at the spot.

By 8.55 a.m. the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo veterinarian was asked to give the first tranquiliser shot, but it failed, and at 9.20 a.m. the second shot was fired and in 5 minutes the bear which until then was clinging on to the ring of the well soon sunk into the well.

At 9.35 a.m., three people went down the well, but in a few minutes they came back and by 10 a.m. the water was pumped out.

Flawed rescue strategy adopted

At 10.15 a.m. the fire brigade officials went into the well and were able to place the bear which was unconscious into a plastic net and taken out.

Despite the best efforts, the bear had breathed its last.

Eyebrows have been raised on the flawed strategy adopted for the rescue as before firing the tranquiliser shots the depth of the water level in the well was not ascertained, and pumps were put into service much later.

(with IANS inputs)

Read Also
Maharashtra: Woman mauled to death by leopard in Chandrapur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NASA predicts 'dead' spacecraft RHESSI may return to Earth and crash on THIS date in April

NASA predicts 'dead' spacecraft RHESSI may return to Earth and crash on THIS date in April

Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's...

Watch: 70-yr-old woman walks barefoot in scorching sun to collect pension from bank in Odisha's...

Twitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes

Twitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes

Watch: Bear stuck in well dies after flawed rescue operation in Kerala's Vellanadu

Watch: Bear stuck in well dies after flawed rescue operation in Kerala's Vellanadu

Remember Donald Trump's gaffe for Tim Cook? Man spotted wearing 'Tim Apple' t-shirt ahead of Delhi...

Remember Donald Trump's gaffe for Tim Cook? Man spotted wearing 'Tim Apple' t-shirt ahead of Delhi...