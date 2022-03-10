Watch: Bear scares lazy Tiger in viral video, IFS officer Saket Badola shares clip on Twitter

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keeps going viral on the internet.

IFS officer Saket Badola shared a video on Twitter from the Tadoba Tiger reserve in Maharashtra. Originally captured by Naman Agarwal, the viral video opens with a tiger lazily laying on ground and a bear approaching it.

Who scares whom? The huge bear tries to frighten the tiger, however it throws up a no-care attitude. In the attempt to scare the wild cat, the bear quickly stands erect and shakes it fluffy body.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:19 AM IST