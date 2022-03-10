e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

Watch: Bear scares lazy Tiger in viral video, IFS officer Saket Badola shares clip on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keeps going viral on the internet.

IFS officer Saket Badola shared a video on Twitter from the Tadoba Tiger reserve in Maharashtra. Originally captured by Naman Agarwal, the viral video opens with a tiger lazily laying on ground and a bear approaching it.

Who scares whom? The huge bear tries to frighten the tiger, however it throws up a no-care attitude. In the attempt to scare the wild cat, the bear quickly stands erect and shakes it fluffy body.

Watch the video, right here:

ALSO READ

Watch video: Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo grooves to Nora Fatehi's 'Dance Meri Rani' Watch video: Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo grooves to Nora Fatehi's 'Dance Meri Rani'
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Female dancers groove to Alia Bhatt's garba beat 'Dholida' in Kerala saree Watch video: Female dancers groove to Alia Bhatt's garba beat 'Dholida' in Kerala saree

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:19 AM IST