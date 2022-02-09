Watch: Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo nails Allu Arjun’s 'Srivalli' hook step in latest video, 'superb' says internet

Allu Arjun's fans are still high on Pushpa fever and just cannot get enough of Srivalli reels and videos. Hence, internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo too decided to hop on the Srivalli bandwagon and delight his followers with some cool dance moves.

In his latest Instagram post, Sahdev can be seen nailing the hook step of the chartbuster song. The short clip was posted to his unverified Instagram account and has garnered 637k views so far.

Srivalli, a soulful song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, sent the internet into frenzy soon after its release with several actors, cricketers and even fans trying their hands on the hook step trend.

Dressed in cool t-shirt and pants, Sahdev did a fine job at imitating Allu Arjun’s Srivalli dance moves. Sahdev Dirdo, a 10-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh, rose to fame with Bachpan Ka Pyaar song that went crazy viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Sahdev’s fans were impressed by his video and dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Advertisement

Instagram

Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:08 PM IST