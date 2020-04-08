Watch: Audience reaction to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ opening night is making the internet cry buckets

The film's star-studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. In July, "Avengers: Endgame" dethroned "Avatar" to become the world's highest-grossing film of all time.

Marvel will be starting off its most anticipated phase four by redefining the superhero universe with women power in focus.

"Black Widow", starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role, was delayed last month. The film will now open on November 6, in the place of fellow Marvel adventure "The Eternals", reports variety.com.

In turn, "The Eternals" moves to February 12 next year. "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings", which introduces Hollywood's first Asian superhero, moves to May 7, while "Doctor Strange 2" will now release on November 5, 2021. "Thor: Love And Thunder" on February 18, 2022.

"Black Panther 2" will still debut on May 6, 2022, while "Captain Marvel 2" has been set for July 8, 2022.