Watch: Audience reaction to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ opening night is making the internet cry buckets

A year after MCU's magnum opus Avengers: Endgame released in theatres, the audience reaction to its opening night has hit the viral note. Scott Gustin, who attended the Hollywood premiere for the film, shared the reactions that were originally dropped in July 2019 on YouTube.
The best ones were when Captain America wielded Thor's hammer, the opening of portals that featured in the final battle against Thanos, and of course, the final snap by Iron Man.
It was an emotional affair for the fans as they lost some of their favourite heroes, with Iron Man sacrificing his life for the world, Captain America (essayed by Chris Evans) passing on the shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Black Widow giving her life so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could secure the Soul Stone.
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also reacted to the thread and wrote, “A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again."
The film's star-studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. In July, "Avengers: Endgame" dethroned "Avatar" to become the world's highest-grossing film of all time.
Marvel will be starting off its most anticipated phase four by redefining the superhero universe with women power in focus.
"Black Widow", starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role, was delayed last month. The film will now open on November 6, in the place of fellow Marvel adventure "The Eternals", reports variety.com.
In turn, "The Eternals" moves to February 12 next year. "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings", which introduces Hollywood's first Asian superhero, moves to May 7, while "Doctor Strange 2" will now release on November 5, 2021. "Thor: Love And Thunder" on February 18, 2022.
"Black Panther 2" will still debut on May 6, 2022, while "Captain Marvel 2" has been set for July 8, 2022.
