Watch: Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets about recovering health of truck-hit rhino in Kaziranga

A truck struck a rhinoceros in Assam's Haldibari Animal Corridor in Assam. According to local news outlets, the truck was heading towards Guwahati from Jorhat. The truck was reportedly intercepted in the Bagari area of Nagaon district and was fined by the transport and the forest department.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the good condition of the Rhino and wrote, "An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning. Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross."

An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning.



Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross.

In the previous video, after being struck by a truck, the rhino tries to get off the road by standing up, but it falls again. The injured rhino leaves the road on its second attempt.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about this incident, saying, "Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space."

"In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the rhino survived; the vehicle was intercepted and fined." Meanwhile, in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor, "he further stated.