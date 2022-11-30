Watch: Artist creates Neymar's cut-out from face mask, check out similar videos for Ronaldo, Messi and more

Instagrm

It's FIFA season all over, and fans can be seen making the noise for their favourite football players. You might have seen fans cheering the match from the stadium at Qatar. Meanwhile, this video far off from the match venue has gone viral on social media.

The football fever has not along hit sports enthusiasts, but also creative artists. An artist named Eduardi Tsokolakyan has gone viral on social media for his cut-out preparation of key FIFA players. In his recent video, he could be seen crafting Brazilian football player Neymar's cut-out from a piece of the face mask we used during the COVID-19 pandemic. The creation will surely stun you for the perfection it has.

Watch video

Comments dropped in for the creative illustration as several netizens praised the artistic efforts of the Instagrammer. Some even suggested that the art tool "face mask" is apt to make an art representing the Brazilian player, they wrote, "Perfect since Neymar never wore a mask 😩 or paid taxes. (sic)"

Check out some more videos by the artist

That's Cristiano Ronaldo right there

Lionel Messi fans may give this one a scream!

Dance like MJ, and craft it like this artist?