e-Paper Get App

Watch: Around bikini clad women, a lady walks in saree on beach

The clip was posted on social media by Rishika Gurjar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

“When in Rome, do as the Romans do" is a famous saying that means that when you go to a different place, you need to adapt to their lifestyle to make things easy. People are known to select different outfits and change their habits accordingly. Different lifestyle gives people something to enjoy about.

They like to represent their culture wherever they head. Lately, a lady has done something interesting and wore a saree on a beach where one can only see bikini-clad women there.

The clip was posted on social media by Rishika Gurjar on August 22. The clip showed an Indian lady walking on a beach in saree with a veil on her head. The funny part is the beach is not in India.

Read Also
UP Olympic Association secy Anandeshwar Pandey's pics in compromising position with women go viral,...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai updates: Bombay HC quips 'Law considers women as a class belonging to weaker section of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Around bikini clad women, a lady walks in saree on beach

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra farmer tries to self-immolate in Mumbai outside Vidhan Sabha

Maharashtra farmer tries to self-immolate in Mumbai outside Vidhan Sabha

Goa bar row: Twitter seeks clarification from Delhi HC on order to remove 'objectionable' Smriti...

Goa bar row: Twitter seeks clarification from Delhi HC on order to remove 'objectionable' Smriti...

China announces plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students after over two years

China announces plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students after over two years

Mumbai Shocker: Man who pushed wife in front of moving train in Vasai, arrested in Thane

Mumbai Shocker: Man who pushed wife in front of moving train in Vasai, arrested in Thane

Mumbai: In 'Real Shiv Sena' battle SC orders Election Commission to not take action till Thursday

Mumbai: In 'Real Shiv Sena' battle SC orders Election Commission to not take action till Thursday