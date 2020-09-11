Watch: Arnab Goswami calls Arjun Kapoor ‘small-time actor’, leaves netizens in splits

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami held a panel discussion on his channel to discuss the demolition done at Kangana Ranaut’s house in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
During the prime-time debate, Goswami referred to a list of other celebs who also felt wrath of the BMC but nothing major happened compared to Ranaut.
He took names of other B-town celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.
In 2017, BMC demolished Arjun Kapoor’s terrace in Juhu, which had a make-shift gym. The civic body had issued a notice to the actor encroaching on the terrace by constructing a 30-by-16 sq ft brick room without permission.
However, while mentioning Kapoor, Goswami addressed him as a “small-time actor” and that he didn’t know him.
Here are some epic reactions on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition at Kangana’s property saying the civic body's conduct was "malafide" and "deplorable".
A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla asked why the BMC gave only 24 hours to Ranaut to respond to its stop-work notice and went on to take action when she was outside Maharashtra.
The court was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut challenging a notice issued by the BMC for "illegal' construction at her bungalow.
Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena. She had said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.
The 33-year-old "Queen" actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)