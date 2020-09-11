Watch: Arnab Goswami calls Arjun Kapoor ‘small-time actor’, leaves netizens in splits

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami held a panel discussion on his channel to discuss the demolition done at Kangana Ranaut’s house in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

During the prime-time debate, Goswami referred to a list of other celebs who also felt wrath of the BMC but nothing major happened compared to Ranaut.

He took names of other B-town celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

In 2017, BMC demolished Arjun Kapoor’s terrace in Juhu, which had a make-shift gym. The civic body had issued a notice to the actor encroaching on the terrace by constructing a 30-by-16 sq ft brick room without permission.

However, while mentioning Kapoor, Goswami addressed him as a “small-time actor” and that he didn’t know him.