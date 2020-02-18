Watch: Army man rescues woman from drowning in Assam

The video of an Army man rescuing a woman from drowning in a river in Assam went viral on Sunday.
Havaldar Ashok Bhakar, in 9th Jat Regiment of Indian Army, rushed to the spot and immediately jumped into the river for rescuing the woman. He was accompanied by Subedar Ram.
Watch Video:
"A woman had jumped from the bridge and we immediately alerted the army camp," an eyewitness told ANI.
"The soldiers came and rescued the woman. There were many civilians standing there but no one showed courage to rescue her, " he added
The Army man lives in the Panchyawala area, on Sirsi Road of Jaipur.
(With inputs from Sangeeta Pranvendra)
