WATCH: Apis India's Ramadan advertisement is uniting religions and hearts

The holy month of Ramadan has been a little dampened by the Coronavirus pandemic as we can't go out and celebrate with those we love. But shall that dampen our spirit and love? Not at all.

Apis India, a leading honey trader, which also supplies products like honey, jam, pickles among other things has released an advertisement revolving around Ramadan that is winning hearts on social media.

In the advertisement titled "Apis Ramazan/Ramadan 2021", one Mr Chaturdevi asks the women in his family to hurry up with the food preparation. He then calls up the tenant residing in his house, who has not yet paid the rent.

The tenant pleads that he will soon pay the rent, but Chaturvedi asks him to come out. When he does come out, Chaturvedi sends him a basket full of food to break his Ramadan fast using a rope tied across the houses in order to maintain social distance.

While the virus can bring a physical distance between us, it should never bring a distance between our hearts.

The description of the ad on YouTube reads, "We celebrate the true spirit of Ramadan with a healthy mindset and a healthy body. Watch how Chaturvedi’s little act of kindness evokes the spark of happiness in the young boy."

Here's the video.