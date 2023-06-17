 WATCH: Another Incident Of Passenger Opening Flight Door Mid-air Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Another Incident Of Passenger Opening Flight Door Mid-air Goes Viral

WATCH: Another Incident Of Passenger Opening Flight Door Mid-air Goes Viral

The clip that runs even lesser than a minute records the aircraft moving through the clouds as the air rushes in and objects flap around the travellers onboard.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Another Incident Of Passenger Opening Flight Door Mid-air Goes Viral | Twitter

Brazil: In a chilling incident that was reported from high above the ground, a Brazilian passenger was seen opening a flight's emergency door mid-air. This led to panic and a heavy breeze blowing inside the aerial transport. The incident took place on Monday within thirty minutes of the plane taking off from Sao Luis to Salvador.

One of the passengers dared to shoot the incident on camera and it has now gone viral on the internet. The clip that runs even lesser than a minute records the aircraft moving through the clouds as the air rushes in and objects flap around the travellers onboard.

Investigators have launched a probe into the incident.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Terrifying moments captured as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight carrying 194...
article-image

It was also learned that members of the band for popular South American singer Tierry were flying in the respective plane.

Last month, one of the doors of an Asiana Airlines plane unexpectedly opened during the landing at Daegu International Airport in South Korea. The plane was carrying 194 passengers which gave them terrifying moments during the flight, despite landing safely. It was suspected that one of the passengers in his 30s for questioning attempted to force the door open while the plane was preparing for landing.

Read Also
US man allegedly attempts to open plane's emergency door of Los Angeles to Boston flight, stabs crew...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Another Incident Of Passenger Opening Flight Door Mid-air Goes Viral

WATCH: Another Incident Of Passenger Opening Flight Door Mid-air Goes Viral

US Gun Safety Speech: President Joe Biden Signs Off Saying 'God Save The Queen, Man' (Viral Video)

US Gun Safety Speech: President Joe Biden Signs Off Saying 'God Save The Queen, Man' (Viral Video)

Shocking Video: UP Man Collapses And Dies While Dancing At Wedding, Others Continue To Have Fun...

Shocking Video: UP Man Collapses And Dies While Dancing At Wedding, Others Continue To Have Fun...

'Hey Guys, Dekho Kedarnath Mandir...': Young Boy Vlogging From Uttarakhand's Divine Destination Goes...

'Hey Guys, Dekho Kedarnath Mandir...': Young Boy Vlogging From Uttarakhand's Divine Destination Goes...

5 Father's Day Memes That Every Child Will Find Relatable

5 Father's Day Memes That Every Child Will Find Relatable