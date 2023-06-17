WATCH: Another Incident Of Passenger Opening Flight Door Mid-air Goes Viral

Brazil: In a chilling incident that was reported from high above the ground, a Brazilian passenger was seen opening a flight's emergency door mid-air. This led to panic and a heavy breeze blowing inside the aerial transport. The incident took place on Monday within thirty minutes of the plane taking off from Sao Luis to Salvador.
One of the passengers dared to shoot the incident on camera and it has now gone viral on the internet. The clip that runs even lesser than a minute records the aircraft moving through the clouds as the air rushes in and objects flap around the travellers onboard.
Investigators have launched a probe into the incident.
It was also learned that members of the band for popular South American singer Tierry were flying in the respective plane.
Last month, one of the doors of an Asiana Airlines plane unexpectedly opened during the landing at Daegu International Airport in South Korea. The plane was carrying 194 passengers which gave them terrifying moments during the flight, despite landing safely. It was suspected that one of the passengers in his 30s for questioning attempted to force the door open while the plane was preparing for landing.
