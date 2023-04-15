Watch: Another heartwarming bird & human friendship story surfaces on social media, this time from UP's Mau | ANI video screengrab

Mau: A heartwarming bonhomie between a Sarus crane and Mau's Ramsamuj Yadav in Uttar Pradesh has emerged on social media.

Ramanuj says he had found the bird on the farm where he had fed it once. After feeding it twice initially, the bird started to come to Ramsamuj repeatedly. It roams around freely in the village now.

In the video, Ramsamuj is seen with the bird. The Sarus crane is seen running after Ramsamuj playfully although the bird doesn't gets too close with the man. It is visible that the Saras crane knows Ramsamuj and is comfortable with him being around him.

Aarif & Sarus crane

The story of Amethi's Arif Khan Gurjar and his dear bird friend, a Sarus crane had earlier won the hearts of thousands of Netizens on social media.

The man had saved the bird when it was injured and since then the two were inseparable. The bird tagged along with Aarif wherever he went. Last month the forest department officials took away the bird from Arif and shifted to the Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Rae Bareli so that it could live in its "natural environment".