 Watch: Another heartwarming bird & human friendship story surfaces on social media, this time from UP's Mau
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Another heartwarming bird & human friendship story surfaces on social media, this time from UP's Mau

Watch: Another heartwarming bird & human friendship story surfaces on social media, this time from UP's Mau

Ramanuj says he had found the bird on the farm where he had fed it once.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Another heartwarming bird & human friendship story surfaces on social media, this time from UP's Mau | ANI video screengrab

Mau: A heartwarming bonhomie between a Sarus crane and Mau's Ramsamuj Yadav in Uttar Pradesh has emerged on social media.

Ramanuj says he had found the bird on the farm where he had fed it once. After feeding it twice initially, the bird started to come to Ramsamuj repeatedly. It roams around freely in the village now.

In the video, Ramsamuj is seen with the bird. The Sarus crane is seen running after Ramsamuj playfully although the bird doesn't gets too close with the man. It is visible that the Saras crane knows Ramsamuj and is comfortable with him being around him.

watch video here:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Arif Khan wants freedom for his friend the 'Sarus crane'
article-image

Aarif & Sarus crane

The story of Amethi's Arif Khan Gurjar and his dear bird friend, a Sarus crane had earlier won the hearts of thousands of Netizens on social media.

The man had saved the bird when it was injured and since then the two were inseparable. The bird tagged along with Aarif wherever he went. Last month the forest department officials took away the bird from Arif and shifted to the Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Rae Bareli so that it could live in its "natural environment".

Read Also
UP: Saras crane jumps in joy on seeing its rescuer Arif in Kanpur Zoo, watch this beautiful video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Another heartwarming bird & human friendship story surfaces on social media, this time from...

Watch: Another heartwarming bird & human friendship story surfaces on social media, this time from...

RCB fan shares photo of 'dramebaaz brother'; Pepsi reacts on Twitter

RCB fan shares photo of 'dramebaaz brother'; Pepsi reacts on Twitter

Cadbury forces influencer to pull down video on Bournvita's sugar content, sends legal notice

Cadbury forces influencer to pull down video on Bournvita's sugar content, sends legal notice

Did you know? There's World 'Semicolon' Day; here are a few MEMES to celebrate the day

Did you know? There's World 'Semicolon' Day; here are a few MEMES to celebrate the day

Meet Narendra Bhagat, the sabjiwala who planted 'flower garden' in Kalyan; reason behind it will...

Meet Narendra Bhagat, the sabjiwala who planted 'flower garden' in Kalyan; reason behind it will...