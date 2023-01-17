e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Amputee men enthusiastically play a football match in viral video

A video from the World Amputee Football Federation has surfaced on social media and gone viral. It shows players using crutches and one leg to strike goals at the football match

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Amputee men enthusiastically play a football match in viral video | Twitter: World Amputee Football Federation
Nothing can stop you from achieving something when you are truly passionate about it. In a video gone viral, we can see amputee men enthusiastically playing a football match. The video originally belongs to the World Amputee Football Federation which hosted the game. It has recently gained popularity in India after being shared by IPS officer Santosh Singh. WATCH:

"Human spirit has no limits," the official captioned the video tweet. The footage captures the nail-biting match between two teams of amputee players who balance themselves and run to score at the pitch with help of their crutches. It shows players using their walking aid and one leg to strike goals during the football match.

Since being reposted on Twitter on January 15, it has won thousands of views and likes on the microblogging platform. Netizens replied to the video and commented, "That is incredible."

Read Also
Anand Mahindra employs quadruple amputee from Delhi who went viral; check here
article-image

