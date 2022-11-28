Watch: Americans flaunt Indian attire during wedding, their saree look stuns netizens

e-Paper Get App
A big fat wedding can't be compromised on the traditional attire and classy accessories to tune the perfect celebration look. This video of an American bride, and a few of her invitees dressing in sarees, has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
For some, sarees are a much-pleasing wedding attire. People choose to dress up in the traditional look to vibe in the perfect shaadi mood. However, not just in India, an American bride too was seen donning Indian bridal wear to mark her special day. The video of the to-be-wife, and a few of her invitees flaunting their saree look has gone viral on social media.

In the video, we could see the bride walking out of the dressing room as she impresses her fellow people with her wedding costume. She then greets her family and friends, who are also dressed in an Indian fashion style. Since being shared on Instagram, the reel has attracted over 4 lakh views. Meanwhile, the comments section filled in with "Aww, so cute" reactions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

