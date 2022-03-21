Watch: American YouTuber escapes close encounter with alligator in a thrilling video

American YouTuber Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc., recently posted a video on Instagram where he can be spotted in a close encounter with an alligator.

In the video, the alligator has hugged Jay so tightly that the man wants to free off himself, he struggles to push the reptile away from him with full force. Let's skip to the best part, the man manages to put the huge reptile aside and take a narrow escape.

"When Darth gator wants to be the BiG BOY and play," read the video caption. Thus, the post hinted it to not be a fierce attack but a friendly play between Jay and Darth.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:17 PM IST