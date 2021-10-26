Watch: Ahead of #NZvsPAK, Williamson hopes Pakistan holds no grudges about abandoned tour; netizens generate meme fest

New Zealand is set to kick-start their campaign in the tournament against Pakistan in a Group 2 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. This is New Zealand’s first game against Pakistan ever since their infamous last-minute withdrawal from the tour earlier this year due to a security threat.

Ahead of the match, Kane Williamson said in a press conference that he is hoping that the Pakistan squad will not hold any grudge against them for abandoning the tour.

Williamson insisted that the decision to abandon the Pakistan tour was taken by the New Zealand government. He hoped that the game will be played in the right spirit.

“I am sure the game will be played in the right spirit,” Williamson said during the pre-match press conference.

The Blackcaps withdrawal due to security threats had also prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to forfeit their men’s and women’s tours of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Williamson also praised Pakistan’s performance against India in their tournament opener.

Watch the video of Williamson here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While we will have to wait to watch how these two teams fight it out in the field, the meme fest has already begun.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 06:19 PM IST