Watch: Agra teacher beats guard with stick over ‘bad behaviour’ with dogs, police say appropriate action will be taken

Uttar Pradesh: A video showing a female teacher thrashing a seurity guard with stick has surfaced on the internet. The action of the faculty has been claimed to be a result of the security personnel's rude behavior towards dogs in the vicinity.

In the video that went viral on social media, the Agra based teacher was heard yelling at the ex-serviceman, "Kutton ko maarega... Tere jaise *** bahut dekhein hain. Ise thaane lekar chalo (Will you beat dogs? Have seen many *** like you. Take him to police station)."

Teacher beats guard with stick:

Ex-Serviceman Working As Guard In LIC Campus(New #Agra), Beaten With Stick & Verbally Abused By Female Teacher.



🔹Without Gender Neutral Laws Men Can't Protect Themselves.

🔸Also check quoted thread of videos of women abusing men. https://t.co/zySnvrw852 pic.twitter.com/fp2Cq5Iepz — Gender Inequal INDIA (@IndiaGender) August 14, 2022

Agra police states to look into the matter; watch video

The incident, which reportedly took place on Saturday, is under police scanner. In a video tweeted by the Agra Police, SP Vikas Kumar was seen saying that the team has registered an FIR and necessary action will be taken in the regard.