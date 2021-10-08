e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 05:49 PM IST

Watch: After Mumbai, Delhi airport witnesses heavy crowd; netizens worry of third COVID-19 wave

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Photo: Unsplash/ @jramos10

Owing to the festive season of Navratri, Durga Puja, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport witnessed a heavy footfall on October 8, 2021, reported ANI.

Sharing a video of the airport, ANI wrote, "Delhi IGI Airport sees a large footfall of passengers amid festive season."

Watch the video here:

The video has netizens concerned about the Coronavirus spreading further and brining a third wave in the country.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai airport also witnessed chaotic scenes on Friday due to heavy passenger rush amid the festive season and airlines advised travellers to report early to allow sufficient time for security check.

Many people took to social media to mention about the chaos and also shared pictures and videos of the scenes at the airport, which is operated by Adani Group.

In a statement, the airport operator said with the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike was witnessed at CSMIA this morning. The aerodrome is known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The operator also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to any passenger and said that it was offering them all the support required.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 05:50 PM IST
Free Press Journal