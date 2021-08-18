Advertisement

Days after taking over the country following a lightning offensive, the Taliban made an effort to portray a more moderate stance, promising to respect women's rights and inviting them to join the government.

Some Afghan women, deeply distrustful of the Islamic militants, sought to carefully test their limits.

Across much of the country, many remained home, too terrified to venture into a new world where an extremist group that once stoned women and restricted their every move is now in power.

However, in a brave move, a group of Afghan women conducted the first public protest against the Taliban demanding their rights.

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad shared a video of the protest on Twitter wherein four Afghan women can be seen holding handwritten paper signs on a Kabul street while Taliban fighters surround them.

In the vido, the women can be heard demanding their rights, including social security, right to work, right to education and right to political participation.

"All our achievements over the years should not be compromised and our basic rights,” the women could be heard saying in the video.

Sharing the video, Alinejad wrote, "These brave women took to the streets in Kabul to protest against Taliban. They simplify asking for their rights, the right to work, the right for education and the right to political participation.The right to live in a safe society. I hope more women and men join them."

The video is inspiring people across the globe who are also worried about what action the Taliban might take against these women.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Wednesday,August 18, 2021