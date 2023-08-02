 Watch: 68-Year-Old Woman Does 100 Kg Leg Press In Viral Video, Netizens React
Watch: 68-Year-Old Woman Does 100 Kg Leg Press In Viral Video, Netizens React

She holds an Instagram presence by the name 'Weight lifter mummy.'

A heart-warming video showing an elderly woman working out at the gym has surfaced online and gone viral. Identified as a 68-year-old mother of a fitness trainer, the lady was seen energetically doing leg presses in the shared footage, to prove that 'Age is just a number.' She holds an Instagram presence by the name 'Weight lifter mummy.' WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral

The reel pointed out it was her 50th day in the gym when she tried the 100kg leg press with dedication. Her unbeatable energy and willpower to attend the gym and workout inspired youngsters and lazy bones who would give excuses to avoid a gym day.

Netizens react

Within hours of being posted, the fitness reel gathered thousands of views on the content-sharing site. The comments section was filled with praises for the elderly woman, while some also asked her to ensure safety and care while working out. "Be careful," wrote a user as another commented, "Huge respect."

