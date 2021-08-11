e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 03:01 PM IST

Watch: 40 buried under debris as yet another landslide rocks Himachal's Kinnaur; netizens ask 'coincidence, global warming or system failure?'

FPJ Web Desk
| Video: Twitter

Many people were feared buried in yet another major landslide on the National Highway 5 in Himachal Pradesh's remote Kinnaur district on Wednesday, police said.

A state roadways bus and several vehicles were buried in the landslide that occurred over on a larger stretch on the highway near Nigulsari, 61 km from Reckong Peo, the district headquarters of Kinnaur.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Hardwar from Rekong Peo via Shimla. However, there was no official confirmation about the number of passengers in the bus.

Reports say the bus was carrying more than 40 people.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told reporters in Shimla that he directed the Kinnaur administration to speed up relief and rescue operation.

"The exact casualties in the landslide are yet to be ascertained. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has been summoned for rescuing the people," he said.

The videos and pictures of the bus went viral and sent shock waves across the country.

People across india are horrified at the visuals and are praying for the victims.

Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 03:01 PM IST

