‘Was Gavaskar wrong?’: Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s poor innings against Mumbai Indians

In the last few days, Sunil Gavaskar was brutally trolled after it was deemed that one of his comments about Virat Kohli only facing Anushka’s bowling was 'deeply misogynist'.
It led to angry op-eds and even a reaction from Anushka Sharma who slammed Gavaskar.
Yet, when he got out from 3 runs in 11 balls, Twitter wondered if Gavaskar’s observation was on point.
Kohli played a really poor shot to Chahar which wasn't put down by Rohit Sharma who grabbed it with the alacrity of a Mumbaikar who finally found a vada pav cart open after five months of the lockdown.
Virat Kohli has played 160 T20 matches as captain, winning 72, losing 67 while 10 others had no results. He led RCB in 113 games, winning 50 and losing 56.
Reigning champions Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 10th match of the IPL at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Mumbai have made one change, bringing in Ishan Kishan place of Saurabh Tiwary who is not fit.
On the other hand, Bangalore have effected three changes in the XI. Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, and Gurkeerat Singh Mann replace Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav. Zampa and Udana are making their debut for RCB.
As of now, both teams have two points each.
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (w-k), Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini
