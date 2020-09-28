‘Was Gavaskar wrong?’: Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s poor innings against Mumbai Indians

In the last few days, Sunil Gavaskar was brutally trolled after it was deemed that one of his comments about Virat Kohli only facing Anushka’s bowling was 'deeply misogynist'.

It led to angry op-eds and even a reaction from Anushka Sharma who slammed Gavaskar.

Yet, when he got out from 3 runs in 11 balls, Twitter wondered if Gavaskar’s observation was on point.

Kohli played a really poor shot to Chahar which wasn't put down by Rohit Sharma who grabbed it with the alacrity of a Mumbaikar who finally found a vada pav cart open after five months of the lockdown.