'War is not an alternative...': Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Shah Rukh Khan's old interview clip goes viral

Amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis, an old interview clip of actor Shah Rukh Khan is resurfacing on the internet which holds his comments over futility of war and emphasizing that it is not an alternative to almost anything.

In the viral clip, SRK can be heard saying, "Only the dead have seen the end of war. Nobody knows when a war is going to end. It only ends for the guys who have died. So there is a lot of futility in war."

"There is a lot of sadness in war. There's a lot of loneliness in war. And whatever the reasons anyone gives for it, good, bad, ugly, revenge, nice strong, need of the hour - the fact is that war is not nice. War is not an alternative to peace and goodness. War is not an alternative to love, discussion, talks or even tiffs. War is not something that anyone should go in for," he added.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:58 PM IST