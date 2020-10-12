Want to counter #BoycottTanishq? List of Tata products you can use to celebrate brand's brave stance on inter-faith marriage

As Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq rolled out its latest commercial ahead of the festive season, it invited the wrath of Right-Wing Twitter who accused the brand of promoting "love jihad".

Indian Right-Wing accuses Muslim men of a grand conspiracy called "love jihad" where they lure Hindu women into conversion and marriage.

Tanishq commercial shows a Hindu woman, married into a Muslim family, all set for her baby shower. Her in-laws decide to replicate all the traditions as per Hindu customs.

As per a description by Tanishq, “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.”

As expected, the advertisement didn’t sit well with the Right-Wing twitter who took no time to label the advertisement a promotion of ‘love jihad’.

As #BoycottTanishq trended on Twitter, many mocked the opponent of the ad that they are unlikely to buy jewellery from the brand, thus the boycott hardly makes sense. Nevertless, if you are one of those angry at Tanishq and was not planning to buy any jewellery, you should instead boycott all Tata products you currently use. In that case, you will have to stop putting Tata salt in your food, stop wearing Titan or Fast track watches, stop shopping at Croma and Westside, stop drinking coffee at Starbucks and stop flying AirAsia and Vistara.

Trust us, it's easier to stop being a bigot.

But if you are supporting Tata for its brave stance, the group has a series of products you can buy to support the company.

Here is a list of Tata products and services you can boycott or support, depending upon which side of the debate you are:

Tata Coffee

Tetley

Starbucks

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Power

Tata Salt

Tata Sampann products

Tata CLiQ

Tata Sky

AirAsia

Vistara

Taj Hotels

Tanishq

Titan

Fastrack

Westside

Cromā

Voltas

