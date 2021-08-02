'Walls of India': Netizens hail goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia after winning hockey events at Tokyo Olympics

With a brilliant performance, India made it to the medal round of the Olympic Games men's hockey tournament after a gap of 41 years, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
On Monday, Indian women's hockey scripted a historic moment of their own by making their maiden entry into the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympic Games. India defeated world No. 2 Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals to storm into the last-four stage.
As Indian hockey players are shining at the Olympics, Indians are showering praises and sending love virtually to them.
However, earning special attention and admiration are goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia.
The men's team, on Sunday, rode on a scintillating performance by goalkeeper Sreejesh to outwit Great Britain in the fourth and final quarterfinal. In women's hockey, goalkeeper Punia was there to save India as she pulled off at least seven brilliant saves to thwart the Hockeyroos.
People across India are taking to social media to express their thanks to 'the walls' Sreejesh and Punia for their contribution to India's victory at Olympics.
Here's what people are saying. Have a look.
With inputs from IANS.