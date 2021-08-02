'Walls of India': Netizens hail goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia after winning hockey events at Tokyo Olympics

With a brilliant performance, India made it to the medal round of the Olympic Games men's hockey tournament after a gap of 41 years, beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

On Monday, Indian women's hockey scripted a historic moment of their own by making their maiden entry into the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympic Games. India defeated world No. 2 Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals to storm into the last-four stage.

As Indian hockey players are shining at the Olympics, Indians are showering praises and sending love virtually to them.