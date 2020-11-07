'Wake up': US presidential election has a lesson for Congress in India, says Sanjay Jha

His tweet came as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden looked set to unseat President Donald Trump.

As of Friday night, Biden had 264 of the 538 electoral college votes. He requires another six electoral college votes to reach the magical number of 270, to be declared elected as the next US president.

Given that counting of votes has not concluded in some key battleground states, Biden refrained from declaring victory but exuded confidence that he will be the winner when final results are out.

Commenting on possible Biden win, Jha said, "Great news today. Joe Biden likely to become President-elect by today or the weekend. Roger Federer is back on the practise courts."

He had also taken a jibe at the BJP for its support to Trump.

"The ultimate diplomatic snafu: The Indian right-wing NDA government campaigned for Republican US President Donald Trump: Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar. We have egg on our face, a monumental embarrassment," he said.

He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the "Howdy, Modi" event in Houston, Texas last year.