Wait, what? THIS Florida music artist built guitar out of his dead uncle’s 'skeleton'

Have a dream guitar? However, your imagination isn't this bizarre! A man from Florida built a guitar out of his dead relative's skeleton. He not only created the weird instrument but also played it at several occasions, and video of his performances went viral on social media.

The music artist who is an YouTuber goes by the name Prince Midnight. The skeleton, as Prince Midnight told Guitar World, belonged to his uncle Filip who passed away in the 90s.

According to reports, the skeleton was preserved for medical usage initially and later brought back by Prince for his crazy creation. Having to pay considerable fees to keep his uncle's bones in a box at the cemetery, Prince decided to take it off from there and give the bones a magic function.

Okay, okay, so does the piece play fine? The artist can be seen playing the chords in the best way possible on social media, and yes it functions fair to soothe one's musical sense. The deceased's body part was brought to life again via music!

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 01:28 PM IST