Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Wait, what? 'Mini dinosaurs' spotted in Mumbai; watch video

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Twitter @UrbanSantury

Unless you're an ornithophobic, you might enjoy the company of birds who fly through your windowpane. In one such incident, some Indian grey hornbills visited a Mumbaikar, spreading vibes of positivity in the air they flew through.

A Twitter page that goes by the username @UrbanSantury, shared a visual of two hornbills seated near the window grill of what was stated to be a Mumbai home. "...aftr vry vry long time, Indian grey hornbill were bck, surprise, a baby too.& Suddenly my house atmosphere changes. So positive vibes thy bring always," the tweet was captioned.

The netizen had spotted the hornbills, referred by some Twitter users as 'Mini dinosaurs', over a couple of days. As soon as the video hit social media, people were curious to know where exactly in the city have these aves been viewed, however, the details of the same are available.

Take a look at the videos, right here:

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:20 PM IST