Wait, what? 'Mini dinosaurs' spotted in Mumbai; watch video

Unless you're an ornithophobic, you might enjoy the company of birds who fly through your windowpane. In one such incident, some Indian grey hornbills visited a Mumbaikar, spreading vibes of positivity in the air they flew through.

A Twitter page that goes by the username @UrbanSantury, shared a visual of two hornbills seated near the window grill of what was stated to be a Mumbai home. "...aftr vry vry long time, Indian grey hornbill were bck, surprise, a baby too.& Suddenly my house atmosphere changes. So positive vibes thy bring always," the tweet was captioned.

The netizen had spotted the hornbills, referred by some Twitter users as 'Mini dinosaurs', over a couple of days. As soon as the video hit social media, people were curious to know where exactly in the city have these aves been viewed, however, the details of the same are available.

Take a look at the videos, right here:

#indiaAves #mumvai #wildlifephotography #indianGreyHornbill thy really bring positive vibes. Its out of ths world experience to c Indian grey hornbill sitting on yur balcony, jst few feet away frm u. pic.twitter.com/EasQwDeqfR — SCJ (@UrbanSantury) March 22, 2022

#indiaves #IndiaGreyHornbill #mumbai #wildlifephotography aftr vry vry long time, Indian grey hornbill were bck, surprise, a baby too.& Suddenly my house atmosphere changes. So positive vibes thy bring always pic.twitter.com/J3FHCsHMKt — SCJ (@UrbanSantury) March 21, 2022

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

OMG In Mumbai? This is so cool — Kay (@kaynair) March 22, 2022

Mini dinosaurs! — Grrl 🐯J (@geets_j) March 22, 2022

Wow ...which area in mumbai ? — hari iyer (@iyerhari14) March 22, 2022

Lovely....very nice. Which place is this ? — Badri (@suvibadra) March 22, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:20 PM IST