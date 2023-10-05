Wait, What? Lady Dips Bread In Sea Before Eating It With Veggies; Viral Video Makes People Nauseate | Instagram

How do you like to eat a slice of bread? While some might enjoy it with Nutella, others would consider having it with chole or sabzi. However, we aren't sure if you would ever dip bread into water before consuming it. A video of a woman dipping bread in seawater during her sea voyage has surfaced online and gone viral. It has no sooner attracted reactions from netizens, who are in disgust. Watch video:

In the video, the lady was seen taking a bread loaf from her cooking desk and giving it a dip in the water as she was on a boat in Italy. Later, she placed some vegetables on it before consumption. Meanwhile, she was also seen dipping some cheese in the water before giving it a bite.

Netizens react

Would you be okay with the so-called foodie behaviour? The internet isn't ready to accept it. It seems to be too weird to digest. Instagram users looked for a dislike button to say a no-no to the video. Emojis relating to disgust were shared in the comments as people expressed experiencing nausea after watching the video. "Well that's disgusting," said one, while another called it "Gross."

Check comments below

