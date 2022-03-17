Wait, what? Dog turns piano maestro, netizens are ready to buy tickets of his concert

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep going viral on social media. Also, bizarre videos take no time to hit the internet, such like is the clip of a doggo playing piano like pro.

In a video shared by @dogsofinstagram, we can see a dog playing the keys of a piano and also trying to sing along the notes. The canine turned piano maestro can be seen standing on the hind legs and hitting the paws on the black and white notes of a piano. No sooner the animal touches and cuddles the musical instrument, the doggo begins howling in sync to the vibes.

“My dog loves to sing and play the piano,” read the post caption, along hilarious emojis. Since posted a few days ago, the video has gathered over 50K likes and multiple reactions by netizens. Instagram users replied in the comments section and seemed ready to attend the concert of this doggo.



Take a look at the video and some comments, right here:

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:54 PM IST