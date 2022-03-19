Wait, what? Daughter meets 'internet' in a summer camp, mom tweets to clarify

Summer camp could be a place of children making new friends from different parts of their city, similarly, an 8 year old kid claimed to have met someone called 'internet' during the seasonal activity programme.

In this case, the daughter seemed to have not made an internet friend, but made 'internet' her friend. Having curious to check whether the girl had really met someone or such a name holds to a human, the mother kept discussing for about an year.

However, it was found that the pronunciation was the key to crack it right! The name wasn't 'internet', but 'Antoinette'.

"My 8yo daughter met a girl at summer camp last year named "Internet." I said no way, that can't be her name but my daughter has been adamant. For almost a year we've been having this discussion." Later the mother clarified in her tweet, "ANTOINETTE. I just found out her name is Antoinette."

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 04:23 PM IST